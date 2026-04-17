Corporate fixed deposits in April 2026: Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance and 8 others offering high FD rates

Corporate fixed deposits (FDs) represent a favoured investment choice for individuals pursuing consistent yields. These instruments are issued by corporations, generally providing superior interest rates compared to traditional banking institutions.
As equity market growth hits its lowest point in six years, conservative investors are increasingly gravitating toward fixed deposits.
Participants can commit their capital for specific durations, typically between one and five years. The resulting returns are stable, positioning corporate FDs as a compelling alternative for those seeking to minimize risk.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance firms (HFCs) offer enhanced rates over public and private sector banks, primarily to compensate for inherent credit risk. Notable advantages include higher interest yields—often 1–2% above bank standards—and adaptable tenures ranging from months to years.
Evaluating potential risks is essential. A straightforward method involves analyzing credit ratings, which signal the financial stability of the issuing NBFC or HFC. While lower-rated entities offer higher rewards, they involve greater uncertainty. Investors should prioritize ratings from agencies like CRISIL, ICRA, and CARE. These assessments indicate the company’s overall financial health, where higher marks signify a reduced risk of default and more dependable interest payments.
According to Paisabazaar, here are 10 corporate fixed deposits investors can look for:
Highest rate:7.60% Tenure: 3 to 5 years
Rates: 1-year: 7% | 3-year: 7.60% | 5-year: 7.60%
Senior citizen:+0.50%
Rating: AA+ (watch positive), AAA (CARE)
Risk: Moderate (strong but not top-tier across all agencies)
Highest rate: 7%
Tenure: 2 to 5 years
Rates: 1-year: 6.60% | 3-year: 7% | 5-year: 7%
Senior citizen: +0.20% to +0.35%
Rating: AAA
Risk: Low (top-rated)
Highest rate: 8.25%
Tenure: 1 to 3 years
Rates: 1-year: 8.25% | 3-year: 8.25% | 5-year: 7.75%
Senior citizen: +0.25%
Rating: A
Risk: High (lower rating but higher returns)
Highest rate: 6.90%
Tenure: 3 to 5 years
Rates: 1-year: 6.60% | 3-year: 6.90% | 5-year: 6.90%
Senior citizen:+0.25%
Rating: AA+
Risk: Moderate
Highest rate: 7.15%
Tenure: 4 to 5 years
Rates: 1-year: 6.70% | 3-year: 7% | 5-year: 7.15%
Senior citizen:+0.35% to +0.50%
Rating: AAA
Risk: Low
Highest rate: 8.95%
Tenure: 36 months
Rates: 1-year: 7.90% | 3-year: 8.95% | 5-year: 8.50%
Senior citizen: +0.25%
Rating: A+
Risk: High (higher returns = higher risk)
Highest rate: 7.10%
Tenure: 45 months
Rates: 1-year: 6.75% | 3-year: 6.90% | 5-year: 7%
Senior citizen: +0.35%
Rating: AAA
Risk: Low
Highest rate: 7.50%
Tenure: 3 years
Rates: 1-year: 6.50% | 3-year: 7.50% | 5-year: 6.75%
Senior citizen: +0.25% to +0.50%
Rating: AAA
Risk: Low
Highest rate: 6.95%
Tenure: 2 to 5 years
Rates: 1-year: 6.60% | 3-year: 6.95% | 5-year: 6.95%
Senior citizen: +0.35%
Rating: AAA
Risk: Low
Highest rate: 6.90%
Tenure: 5 years
Rates: 1-year: 6.70% | 3-year: 6.85% | 5-year: 6.90%
Senior citizen: +0.25%
Rating: AAA
Risk: Low
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