"This report, by its very length, defends itself against the risk of being read."
Why disclosure alone cannot prevent the next corporate fraud
SummaryCorporate frauds continue to emerge despite tighter disclosure norms. The real challenge is not the quantity of information, but whether it reflects economic reality and is effectively verified.
"This report, by its very length, defends itself against the risk of being read."
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