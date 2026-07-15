Why disclosure alone cannot prevent the next corporate fraud

Pratibha KumariAaraadhya SrivastavaArushi Verma
3 min read15 Jul 2026, 10:16 AM IST
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Despite regulatory compliance, fraud persists due to distorted information and complexity in reporting.(Pixabay)
Summary
Corporate frauds continue to emerge despite tighter disclosure norms. The real challenge is not the quantity of information, but whether it reflects economic reality and is effectively verified.

"This report, by its very length, defends itself against the risk of being read."

— Winston Churchill

Although the allegations against Rajesh Exports remain unproven, their emergence is enough to revive memories of corporate scandals that have periodically shaken India's capital markets. The collapse of Satyam Computer Services and the governance and debt crisis at IL&FS remind us that even highly regulated and well-disclosed financial systems are not immune to manipulation.

Listed companies disclose vast amounts of information. Their accounts are audited, and regulators mandate extensive reporting. India's financial markets are arguably more transparent and closely monitored today than ever before. Yet even a whisper of wrongdoing can unsettle investors and erode confidence.

The reason is simple: corporate frauds often arise not from a lack of disclosure, but from the limitations of disclosure itself. Companies that appear fully compliant on paper have repeatedly been found at the centre of governance failures, accounting irregularities and financial misconduct.

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This raises an uncomfortable question: if disclosure is more comprehensive than ever, why do corporate frauds continue to surface?

The disclosure paradox

Modern financial regulation rests on a simple premise: disclosure creates transparency, and transparency fosters market discipline. Companies publish financial statements, cash flow statements, notes to accounts and auditor reports, enabling investors to make informed decisions.

But this premise confuses the availability of information with its accuracy.

Financial disclosure ensures information is published—not that it faithfully reflects economic reality. Modern fraud often hides within disclosed financial statements through aggressive revenue recognition, related-party transactions, off-balance-sheet arrangements and complex corporate structures.

For instance, a 2013 Sebi-sponsored study found that Indian firms engaged in earnings management averaging 2.9% of total assets, compared with about 1% among US firms. Although earnings management may comply with accounting standards, excessive discretion can slide into fraud.

Satyam's fictitious cash balances and IL&FS's opaque group structure demonstrate that disclosures can obscure rather than reveal economic substance. The challenge is not inadequate disclosure, but distorted disclosure.

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Complexity trap

Another challenge is the growing complexity of corporate reporting.

As disclosure requirements have expanded, financial statements have become increasingly dense, technical and difficult to interpret. For many investors—particularly retail participants—more disclosure has not translated into greater understanding. Instead, it has often produced complexity without comprehension.

Research supports this concern. A 2013 study, Individual Investors and Financial Disclosure, published in a leading academic journal, found that individual investors are more likely to invest in firms with clear and concise disclosures, and tend to earn higher returns when information is easier to understand.

Clarity, therefore, matters as much as quantity.

Agency problem

The agency problem compounds these challenges.

Financial statements are prepared by management, audited by external auditors and interpreted by investors. If incentives become misaligned at any stage, disclosure becomes vulnerable to strategic presentation.

Management may emphasise appearance over substance, auditors may focus on documentation rather than economic reality, and investors may mistake regulatory compliance for correctness.

This is why disclosure alone cannot eliminate fraud. At times, it merely shifts fraud from concealment to more sophisticated forms of misrepresentation.

What needs to change

Regulators have responded by tightening disclosure norms and strengthening institutions such as Sebi, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the National Financial Reporting Authority.

These efforts are necessary, but they are not enough. Fraud is still typically detected only after financial stress or corporate collapse rather than prevented in real time.

What, then, is missing?

First, regulatory emphasis must shift from disclosure compliance to disclosure verification—assessing whether reported information genuinely reflects economic substance. Related-party transactions, intra-group funding arrangements and off-balance-sheet exposures require forensic scrutiny rather than routine compliance checks.

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Second, data-driven surveillance should become central to financial supervision. Analytical tools can identify anomalies in cash flows, revenues and leverage before they develop into full-blown crises.

Third, audit quality must be strengthened through greater auditor independence, partner-level accountability and stricter enforcement against negligence.

Finally, disclosure itself must become simpler. Standardised reporting, clearer presentation of group risks and concise financial summaries would make information more useful rather than merely more abundant.

The uncomfortable reality is that disclosure is necessary, but not sufficient. It is the foundation of transparency—not its guarantee.

As India's capital markets grow in scale and complexity, the challenge is no longer to disclose more, but to ensure that what is disclosed reflects economic truth.

Until then, after every corporate scandal, the same question will return: not whether the information was disclosed, but whether the disclosure ever told the real story.

Pratibha Kumari is assistant professor, TAPMI Bengaluru. Aaraadhya Srivastava is assistant professor at IIM Ranchi. Arushi Verma is assistant professor, TAPMI Manipal.

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