Corporate India struggles to walk the talk on LGBTQIA+ rights

Insurance companies do not allow same sex couples to be covered under ‘family floater’ policies that apply to hetroxsexual families. Same sex partners also cannot be nominees in each other’s life insurance policies because of the legal concept of insurable interest - the legal interest that a dependent spouse has in the earnings of the bread winner. Although Indian law allows same sex couples to make each other beneficiaries in their wills, just as friends or even strangers can be beneficiaries, these privileges do not extend to ‘intestate succession’ - the inheritance laws that apply when a person dies without a Will. At this point ‘personal laws’ based on the religion of the deceased come into play and these do not recognise same sex couples.

