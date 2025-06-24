You can invest in mutual funds through your employer. But should you?
Though they offer no special tax benefits, corporate SIPs do have a major disciplinary benefit as the money is invested before it hits your bank account.
A third party such as a friend or business partner cannot contribute to your mutual fund investments; the money must come from your own bank account. One exception to this in Sebi's rules is for employers, who are allowed to transfer money directly to employees' mutual fund schemes.