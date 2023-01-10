Correction in new-age tech stocks – a possible investment opportunity?1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:11 PM IST
When a market is up for grabs, the risk often is not inefficiency – the real risk is playing too safe
The past one year has been a roller-coaster for new-age internet-based companies that listed amid much fanfare—from attracting massive interest during their IPOs (initial public offerings) to their stock prices plunging sharply from their peaks. Key factors that could perhaps explain this fall are the global tech meltdown, blue-sky valuations, Indian markets being unfamiliar with such hyper growth ‘loss reporting’ businesses, and company specific and technical issues.