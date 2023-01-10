Correction in new-age tech stocks – a possible investment opportunity?

Asymmetrical investment opportunities present themselves in the midst of panic with few takers. As such, for long-term contrarian investors, this panic in new age stocks can present an opportunity. Peter Thiel’s book Zero to One emphasizes that “Being contrarian does not mean that dumb people disagree with you; it means that smart people disagree with you." Most smart investors would agree that investing in proven ideas is better than investing in unproven ones. However, business model innovation involves trying something that is new, and is thus unproven. This paradox is often true for all investment opportunities which are at inflection points.