How well does the CII in income tax reflect actual inflation rates?8 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:31 PM IST
- For the benefit of taxpayers, capital gains from certain assets are adjusted for inflation using cost inflation index
- To calculate LTCG, the cost of acquisition and the cost of improvement of assets are linked to the CII
Here is what investors should know about the cost of acquisition of an asset, long-term capital gains or losses accrued by it, and the benefit of indexation.
