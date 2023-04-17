How well does the CII in income tax reflect actual inflation rates?

Why is indexation important?

Consider an asset bought for ₹1 lakh and sold five years later. If the annual inflation rate is 5%, the asset must be sold for at least ₹1,27,630 so that it can compensate the effect of inflated prices. If it is sold for less, the taxpayer incurs a loss even if there is a nominal gain. In other words, without adjusting for inflation, the gain would thus be overvalued by ₹27,630 in the given example, which is not a ‘real’ gain to the investor.