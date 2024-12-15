Costs of European residency programmes have shot up in recent years
Summary
- The cost of Portugal's Golden Visa, which allows you to apply for permanent residency after five years, has risen 78% from ₹2.49 crore to ₹4.45 crore. For Greece, the minimum real estate investment required in a tier-1 city has jumped 220%.
A growing number of India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) are looking to get a residency in a European nation for their children’s education, to retire, or to give their businesses unfettered access to Europe. However, the costs of these residencies have been increasing as European counties look to cash in on the high demand.