Costs of European residency programmes have shot up in recent years

The Malta PR programme also allows people renting or leasing property to be eligible for PR. Here, too, the minimum threshold has increased from €10,000 annually for five years (€50,000) to €14,000 annually for five years (€70,000). Fees and contributions made to the government have risen from €100,000 to €110,000. The overall cost of renting property has increased from €150,000 ( ₹1.33 crore) to €180,000 ( ₹1.60 crore). But holders must have a valid lease to renew the PR after five years, or buy a property. So, the overall cost is higher if the PR holder wants to stay for more than five years.