Could you be sitting on forgotten money? Here's how to check using the new govt portal

The Finance Ministry on Friday launched a unified online platform that allows people to easily search for and track unclaimed financial assets, including bank deposits, insurance claims, shares and mutual funds, in one place.
The platform aims to make it easier for citizens to access information about their unclaimed funds, increase financial awareness, and strengthen trust in the financial system.
Accordingly, the finance ministry said in a statement, initiative is expected to enhance public awareness, improve ease of access to information and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through greater financial empowerment, inclusion and trust in the financial system
"The portal serves as a unified platform providing access to search facilities relating to unclaimed bank deposits, insurance claims, shares, dividends and mutual funds available across the financial ecosystem," it said.
The portal has been launched in collaboration with PSB Alliance to facilitate easier access to information relating to unclaimed financial assets.
Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju launched the unified platform during the review meeting of public sector banks.
The initiative, the ministry said, builds upon the nationwide campaign 'Your Money, Your Right', undertaken by the Department of Financial Services in coordination with financial sector regulators, banks and other stakeholders to facilitate awareness, tracing and restitution of unclaimed financial assets.
The secretary said the portal will improve citizen convenience by bringing together access to multiple search facilities on a single platform and strengthen ongoing efforts towards reconnecting individuals with their rightful financial assets.
The Common Landing Portal marks an important step towards building a more accessible, transparent and citizen-centric financial ecosystem.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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