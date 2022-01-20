Could you live off dividends for the rest of your life?

As per the latest fact sheet of this index (December 2021), the Nifty Dividend Opportunities Index has a dividend yield of 3.17%. It has also delivered a price return of 12.06% over the past 5 years. To put it simply, the index gave you a part of your returns as income in the form of dividend and another (much larger part) as capital gains in the form of price appreciation. Did it underperform the broader Nifty? To an extent, yes. The Nifty 50 delivered a total return (including price and dividends reinvested) of 17.67% over the same 5 years. High dividend companies tend to be mature and slow-growing businesses and then can lag behind fast-growing young companies that are reinvesting the cash they generate into the business.

