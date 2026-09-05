Could your credit card pay for a luxury hotel stay? How to maximise reward points

What if your next five-star hotel stay could be paid for, at least partly, with the credit card points you have already earned? For frequent travellers, reward points can be more than a perk attached to everyday spending. Used strategically, they can help unlock hotel stays, loyalty benefits and even free-night awards.
But there is a catch as earning points is only half the game. Knowing when and where to redeem them can make a significant difference.
Credit card users often redeem points for shopping vouchers or statement credits without checking whether a better option is available. Travel and hotel redemptions can sometimes offer greater value, particularly when hotel room rates are high.
Some cards allow customers to transfer their rewards to hotel loyalty programmes, while others are directly linked to a particular hotel chain. Axis Bank, for example, allows eligible cardholders to transfer EDGE Rewards or EDGE Miles to loyalty partners including Marriott Bonvoy, Accor, ITC Hotels, IHG Hotels and Resorts and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
The important step is to compare the cash price of a room with the number of points required before redeeming.
For someone who travels regularly, concentrating rewards within one hotel programme can be more useful than scattering points across multiple redemption options.
Marriott Bonvoy, for example, allows members to redeem points for hotel stays, travel and experiences. Marriott says redemption requirements can vary depending on the property, season and partner, so travellers should check the points required at the time of booking.
That creates an opportunity: a redemption may become particularly attractive when the cash rate for a hotel room is high.
One of the clearest examples in India is the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card. The card currently offers a Free Night Award worth up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points as a welcome and renewal benefit. It also provides Silver Elite status and 10 Elite Night Credits.
The card's earning structure includes 8 Marriott Bonvoy points for every ₹150 spent at participating Marriott hotels, 4 points per ₹150 on eligible travel, dining and entertainment spending, and 2 points per ₹150 on other eligible purchases.
There are also spending milestones. Cardholders can earn additional Free Night Awards after reaching eligible annual spending levels of ₹6 lakh, ₹9 lakh and ₹15 lakh, subject to the card's terms.
Calculate how much value you are getting per point rather than automatically choosing a voucher.
A points redemption can be more attractive when the cash price of the room is expensive.
Once points are moved to a loyalty programme, reversing the transfer may not be possible. Check the conversion ratio before transferring.
If you are already close to a spending threshold, a free-night benefit can add significant value. But don't spend unnecessarily just to cross a milestone.
Free does not always mean zero cost. Marriott notes that certain hotels may charge resort fees even when a Free Night Award is used.
The smartest credit card strategy isn't necessarily to collect the maximum number of reward points. It is to turn the points you naturally earn into the highest-value rewards possible.
For travellers, that could mean swapping routine spending for a luxury hotel experience, without treating the credit card as an excuse to spend more than planned.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Credit card rewards, fees, eligibility criteria, redemption values and programme terms may change at the issuer’s or loyalty programme’s discretion. Readers should check the latest terms and conditions with the respective card issuer or hotel loyalty programme before making financial decisions.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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