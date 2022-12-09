Couples who combine finances are happier. So why don’t more do it?

In many studies, Prof. Garbinsky and Prof. Gladstone looked at how individual partners’ money decisions changed depending on whether they were spending from their separate or joint accounts shared with a partner. They found that those spending from a joint account were less likely to make “hedonic" purchases and instead fell back on more “utilitarian" options. In one study, for example, participants spending from a joint account more often chose to buy a coffee mug—perceived as a more sensible purchase—over a beer tankard, which was seen as the less reasonable option.