Covid-19 could lead to increased demand for rental units

According to Mehrotra, the biggest hurdle for the rental market in India is the fractures and disorganized nature of it, which allows for mismanagement. “The way to ease transactions would be to organize and corporatize the market. If rental management companies and online platforms come in and regulate the market, it will make things transparent and the hassles for both landlords and tenants by eliminating the intermediaries. It will also reduce the risk perception for landlords, as rental management companies can provide insurance against litigation, etc.," he said. Such companies pool private properties and regulate rent, agreements, etc. to streamline the renting process.