Covid-19 has hit finances of low-income the most; affluent still better off

The covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact have taken a toll on businesses, jobs and incomes across socioeconomic sections, forcing almost everyone to take stock and reconsider their financial plans. Recent surveys by BankBazaar and IndiaLends showed that Indians are worrying about their financial future and focusing more on savings. Now another survey titled PayNearby India Savings Behaviour, conducted with 10,000 participants from low-income groups, has revealed that 55% of that section of the population is also keen to save more to manage covid-19-like situations in the future.