Covid-19: Health and term insurance covers gain traction

Experts Mint spoke with said that the fear of getting infected has now pushed people to realize the importance of having adequate health insurance. Amit Chabbra, health business head, Policybazaar.com, said the adoption of health insurance has seen a significant jump ever since the lockdown started. “The awareness around health insurance was quite low before covid-19 but now more and more people are buying it. Earlier, there was a lot of procrastination but now there’s an urgency driven by the fear of contracting covid-19," said Chabbra.