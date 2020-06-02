Covid-19 impact: 82% Indians struggling to make ends meet, says survey

Loans are not advisable for non-essential expenses. “For instance, child’s education is essential, while spending on home renovation is something that can be delayed. If someone already has trouble managing debt, then taking a personal loan is a terrible idea, especially if your income and employment are unstable given the current crisis," she added. Any loan you take should be evaluated to see whether it adds value in the long term. Payday loans are a new fad you must keep away from.