Covid-19 impact: Deadline to file ITR for AY20 extended to 30 Nov

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the last date for filing ITR for AY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19). The date has been extended from 30 September to 30 November, 2020. The I-T department, in a statement, said that the decision was taken after further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation.

In a tweet from its official handle, Income Tax department today said, “On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued."

The last date for filing tax returns for AY 2019-20 was extended for the fourth time in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was first revised till 30 June, then 31 July, and later till 30 September.

How to file ITR online?

Open the Income Tax Department’s web portal - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Then you need to register yourself if you haven't registered already

Users can register themselves for filing ITRs using their permanent account number. The PAN will serve as the user ID

After you have logged in, select the filing of ITR option

To select the assessment year, you will be re-directed to a new page. Now, select the AY from the dropdown menu, then with ITR form number 1, and filing type – original or revised return

Following this in the submission mode, you have to click on 'prepare and submit online’

After this process is over, you will have to select a bank account. This is the bank account where you will receive the tax refund.

Meanwhile, the CBDT has issued refunds of over ₹1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1 April to 29 September, 2020, the Income Tax Department said today.

The I-T refunds of ₹32,230 crore were issued in 31,75,358 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases, the statement read.

The CBDT is the apex tax body on personal income tax and corporate tax.

