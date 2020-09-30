Covid-19 impact: Deadline to file ITR for AY20 extended to 30 Nov

Covid-19 impact: Deadline to file ITR for AY20 extended to 30 Nov2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on 30 September extended the last date for filing ITR for AY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19)
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday extended the last date for filing ITR for AY 2019-20 (FY 2018-19). The date has been extended from 30 September to 30 November, 2020. The I-T department, in a statement, said that the decision was taken after further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation.
In a tweet from its official handle, Income Tax department today said, “On further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation, CBDT further extends the due date for furnishing of belated & revised ITRs for Assessment Yr 2019-20 from 30th September, 2020 to 30th November, 2020.Order u/s 119(2a) issued."
The last date for filing tax returns for AY 2019-20 was extended for the fourth time in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was first revised till 30 June, then 31 July, and later till 30 September.
Meanwhile, the CBDT has issued refunds of over ₹1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1 April to 29 September, 2020, the Income Tax Department said today.
The I-T refunds of ₹32,230 crore were issued in 31,75,358 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases, the statement read.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,18,324 crore to more than 33.54 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 29th September,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 32,230 crore have been issued in 31,75,358cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 86,094 crore have been issued in 1,78,540 cases," the CBDT tweeted.
The CBDT is the apex tax body on personal income tax and corporate tax.
