Covid-19 impact: Uninsured PPE kits add to hospital bills

Insurers said there’s a problem with the number of kits that are billed as well. Dr Prakash said if there are 10 patients in an ICU and there are four nurses in four shifts, 16 PPEs are used in a day to take care of 10 patients. So each patient should be charged for 1.6 PPEs per day. “If every patient is charged for four PPEs for four shifts, it is exorbitant. If we find such abnormal instances, we won’t cover."