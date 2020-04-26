Covid-19 policies are not a replacement for regular health insurance coverage

Many insurers are now offering a low-cost covid-19 insurance. Is it a health insurance policy? If I don’t have a health insurance policy, would it make sense for me to buy such a policy?

—P Suresh

Given the covid-19 pandemic and its associated hospitalization expenses, many insurers have launched covid-19-specific policies. Some of these policies are fixed-benefit plans that offer a lump sum benefit if you are diagnosed with covid. The typical rate for such a policy is about ₹2,000 plus taxes for a ₹2 lakh sum assured. A few covid-specific polices are hospitalization-linked indemnity plans. Such policies would reimburse the actual hospitalization expenses incurred due to covid. The indemnity plans are cheaper and cost about ₹500 for a sum assured of ₹50,000. Most covid plans have a waiting period of about 15 days. These plans are largely issued on a group platform. So, an organization needs to arrange for the plan and you would need to be an employee, member or customer of the group to buy it.

If you don’t have a health plan, you must evaluate one now. Covid-19 policies can be bought as a supplemental coverage, but are not a substitute for regular health insurance. Standard health insurance plans have a waiting period of 30 days after which covid would be covered. It is recommended that you have coverage equal to your annual income, with a minimum sum insured of ₹10 lakh.

I had been planning to buy life insurance for some time . Now I want to expedite it due to covid-19. How much cover can I buy online without a medical test?

—Dinesh

Nowadays, life insurance policies can be easily bought online without problems. However, the requirement of medical tests depends on your age. Generally, insurers waive medical underwriting for applicants up to 45 years of age and sum assured of up to ₹10 lakh-15 lakh. If you are younger, you can buy coverage of up to ₹25 lakh without a medical check-up. The medical requirements differ among insurers. Due to the lockdown, many insurers are waiving medical check-up even for policies with a higher sum assured.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in

