Covid-19 scare: Five must-have insurance covers you should buy this Diwali

NEW DELHI: Diwali 2020 is unique in many ways. The pandemic and the resultant social distancing, fear of job loss as well as salary cuts and now the economic downturn have taken some sheen off the festival of lights this year. Given the uncertainties about health and life in such times, planning for an unforeseen future has suddenly become crucial and for that one item that you must choose to make a part of your gift list is—insurance.