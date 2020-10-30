Covid-19 will change the way we consume advice and invest for our future

Changing Investment Patterns

Covid-19 has also irreversibly changed investment patterns with three big shifts underway. What is now clear is that “black swan" events which were considered to happen once-in-a-generation are now likely to be more frequent. My own generation has seen three big market meltdowns—the dotcom bubble in 2001, the financial crisis in 2008 and now covid-19. This means portfolios have to be better positioned to weather these storms. Allocations are now likely to happen at three levels—risk, asset and product—and staying true to one’s strategic asset allocation will be the key.