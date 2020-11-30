Covid claims put health insurance ecosystem to test

All participants in the ecosystem are facing challenges, including patients. Many cashless claim requests are being converted to reimbursements because insurers believe that hospitalization is unnecessary, particularly just for observation. But patients will not push back when advised hospitalization. More reimbursement claims will lead to potential grievances because these take longer to settle, often one to three months from claim intimation, and can be rejected. Separately, claim paid as a proportion of the hospital bill has reduced, from about 80% to 50% in many cases. One reason is that hospitals are charging more than the recommended tariffs. The penalty, for this difference of opinion between hospitals and insurers, is borne by policyholders. In some cases, policyholders are unclear about what is covered. In one example, a patient did not realize that the policy had a ₹5 lakh deductible, which means that only expenses over ₹5 lakh are covered.