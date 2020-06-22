Covid financial crunch hits easy loans

It’s not just the borrowers who have become cautious. Lenders too have had to tighten their norms to stay on the safe side. “In light of layoffs and salary cuts, lenders have issued statements that non-performing assets (NPAs) might go up and they might become more conservative in lending in the post-covid world. At the same time, the demand for credit continues to grow even as people are reluctant to initiate physical contact. So, while the business might become more conservative, lenders are focusing more and more on digital to tackle this demand," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.