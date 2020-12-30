New Delhi: In view of coronavirus pandemic, the due date of furnishing of annual return under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to 28 February, said Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for FY20 has been extended to 10 January, 2021 from 31 December, 2020.

Deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for 2019-20 by companies has been extended by 15 days to 15 February, 2021.

In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances. Press release on extension of time limits issued today: pic.twitter.com/lMew09HXMq — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2020

Due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2020-21 for taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited has been extended to 15 February, 2021.

Last date for declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to 31 January, 2021 from 31 December, 2020

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued refunds of over ₹1,56,624 crores to more than 1.33 crore taxpayers between April 1 to December 27, 2020.

The tweet by the Income Tax Department of India added that Income Tax refunds of ₹50,554 crores have been issued in 1,31,11,050 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,06,069 crores have been issued in 2,03,334 cases.

The I-T Department on Wednesday said more than 4.54 crore tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal have been filed till December 29.

In the comparable period last year, 4.77 crore income tax returns were filed. At the close of deadline for filing ITRs without payment of late fees for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year (AY) 2019-20), over 5.65 crore returns were filed by taxpayers.

