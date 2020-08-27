Covid-led crisis pushes zillennials into investing

Since the younger generation has fewer liabilities and dependants, they are saving more as discretionary expenses have gone down ever since the lockdown. “We are observing that a segment of people (20-30 years) are saving a lot more than before. They continue to earn, while their expense on travel, restaurants, cinema and luxury purchases have gone down. The same has been reflected in the increased number of systematic investment plans (SIPs) as well as an increase in the SIP amount on our platform," said Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer, Groww.