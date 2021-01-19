In terms of the global perspective, India continues to significantly lag developed countries. “There are other markers with which you can compare. The biggest one is penetration and one way to measure that is to look at the life insurance premiums as a percentage of the GDP, and India is still in the range of 2-3%, whereas some of the developed countries may rank as high as 8-9%. We have a lot of ground to cover, but this provides us with a big opportunity to drive insurance business," Prashant Tripathy, managing director and chief executive officer, Max Life, told Mint.