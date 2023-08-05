CRCS Sahara refund begins: Did you get your money? How to check

CRCS Sahara refund begins: Weeks after launching the CRCS Sahara portal, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Friday transferred the funds to the genuine depositors through the dedicated portal. 112 beneficiaries have received ₹10000 each into their bank accounts today, soon all the investors will get their money back, read the Ministry of Cooperation press release

Sahara portal refund transfer begins: How much time the refund will get deposited?

Once the claim is submitted, Sahara Society will verify and process the claim within 30 days. The authorised verifiers and CRCS will process the claim in the next 15 days after the verification is completed.

The refund will be credited to depositors' bank accounts within 45 days after filing their online claims, subject to fund availability and verification. They will be intimated of the status through SMS/Portal.

Sahara portal refund transfer begins: How to know if a depositor has received a refund?

Once the refund is credited to the depositors' account, they will be intimated of the status through SMS or email. They can also check the Sahara portal for the same.

Sahara portal refund transfer begins: How to know if a claim submission for a refund was successful?

As per the Sahara refund portal website, an acknowledgment number will be displayed on the portal upon the successful filing of the claim, and a confirmation SMS will also be sent to the depositor's registered mobile number,

Sahara Refund Portal direct online link

The link to the website to apply for Sahara Refund online is https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in

The portal has been developed for the submission of claims by genuine depositors of Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group -- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

On July 18, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' to facilitate the return of the money of investors stuck in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group.

The government had said in March that money will be returned to 10 crore investors of the four cooperative societies within nine months.