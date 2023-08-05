CRCS Sahara refund begins: Did you get your money? How to check

CRCS Sahara refund begins: Did you get your money? How to check1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
CRCS Sahara portal refund transfer begins: Union Home Minister Amit Shah transfers funds to genuine depositors through the Sahara portal, 112 beneficiaries receive ₹10,000 each
CRCS Sahara refund begins: Weeks after launching the CRCS Sahara portal, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Friday transferred the funds to the genuine depositors through the dedicated portal. 112 beneficiaries have received ₹10000 each into their bank accounts today, soon all the investors will get their money back, read the Ministry of Cooperation press release