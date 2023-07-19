CRCS Sahara refund portal: The Centre has started the process to refund ₹5,000 crore of depositors whose funds are struck in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group. Launching a 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' to facilitate the refund, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said: "The process of returning the amount of ₹5,000 crore to the investors is starting today in a transparent manner on a trial basis. This is the beginning of the refund of monies to the depositors (of Sahara Group)". The portal has been developed by a subsidiary of IFCI.

