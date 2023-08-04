Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday transferred the claim amount to the depositors of cooperative societies of the Sahara Group (Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited) through the Sahara Refund Portal in Delhi.

Shah transferred the first installment of ₹10,000 each to 112 beneficiaries on Friday. The Home Minister said that 18 lakh people have registered on the portal.

On 18 July, Home Minister Shah launched the ‘CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal’ for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

The Centre began the process to refund ₹5,000 crore of depositors whose funds are struck in the aforementioned four cooperative societies of Sahara Group.

The Home Minister said the claims of one crore depositors will be settled through the portal in the first phase.

At that time, Shah said, "Genuine depositors will get their money back. The money will be refunded in the bank account of depositors within 45 days".

On March 29, the government said the money will be returned to 10 crore investors of the four cooperative societies within 9 months. The announcement followed a Supreme Court order directing the transfer of ₹5,000 crore from the Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

Shah proclaimed that after the completion of ₹5,000 crore payment, another appeal will be made in the Supreme Court to return the amount to the remaining investors.

Sahara Refund Portal direct online link

The link to the website to apply for Sahara Refund online is https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in

How long will it take to get a refund?

Amit Shah assured that the money will be deposited into the bank account of the claimants within 45 days.

How much money will be refunded?

Elaborating on the process to be followed by the depositors, Shah said the first payment of up to ₹10,000 will be made to one crore investors who had deposited ₹10,000 or more.