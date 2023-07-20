CRCS Sahara refund portal: Here is how Sahara Group depositors can claim refund

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST

The Centre has taken a significant step towards re... moreThe Centre has taken a significant step towards refunding approximately ₹5,000 crore to depositors whose funds are trapped in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group. To facilitate this transparent refund process, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.'

1/9Application Process: To apply for a refund, depositors must ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their mobile numbers and bank accounts. They will also need to provide receipt details during the application process. (PTI)

2/9Enter your 12-digit Membership Number on CRCS Sahara Refund Portal, the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and the Captcha. Then click 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP generated. Once logged in, give consent as prompted by Aadhaar. (PTI)

3/9On the next page, accept the terms and conditions by clicking ‘I agree.’ -Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number and click ‘Get OTP.’Enter the OTP and click on ‘Verify OTP.’ After verifying the OTP, Aadhaar user details will be displayed.

4/9Enter the details displayed on the Certificate of Deposit. Click on ‘Submit Claim’ to view all the details. Pre-filled claim request form will be prepared once all the claim details are entered.

5/9Eligibility Criteria: Depositors of the following four Sahara Group societies can apply for a refund on the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal: Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd ,Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. (PTI)

6/9Affix latest photograph and sign the claim form along with the photograph. Upload the claim form and a copy of PAN card on the 'Upload Document' screen. Note down the claim request number. (PTI)

7/9Refund Timeline: Depositors can expect the money to be deposited into their bank accounts within 45 days from the date of application, as assured by Amit Shah.

8/9Portal Benefits: The portal is expected to benefit around one crore depositors, including 1.78 crore small investors who have up to ₹ 30,000 stuck, allowing them to recover their money.