CRCS Sahara refund portal: Here is how Sahara Group depositors can claim refund

CRCS Sahara refund portal: Here is how Sahara Group depositors can claim refund

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:58 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

The Centre has taken a significant step towards refunding approximately 5,000 crore to depositors whose funds are trapped in four cooperative societies of Sahara Group. To facilitate this transparent refund process, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launched the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.' 

1/9Application Process: To apply for a refund, depositors must ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their mobile numbers and bank accounts. They will also need to provide receipt details during the application process. 
2/9Enter your 12-digit Membership Number on CRCS Sahara Refund Portal, the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and the Captcha. Then click 'Get OTP' and enter the OTP generated.  Once logged in, give consent as prompted by Aadhaar.  
3/9On the next page, accept the terms and conditions by clicking ‘I agree.’ -Enter 12-digit Aadhaar Number and click ‘Get OTP.’Enter the OTP and click on ‘Verify OTP.’ After verifying the OTP, Aadhaar user details will be displayed.  
4/9Enter the details displayed on the Certificate of Deposit. Click on ‘Submit Claim’ to view all the details. Pre-filled claim request form will be prepared once all the claim details are entered.
5/9Eligibility Criteria: Depositors of the following four Sahara Group societies can apply for a refund on the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal: Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd ,Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.
6/9Affix latest photograph and sign the claim form along with the photograph. Upload the claim form and a copy of PAN card on the 'Upload Document' screen. Note down the claim request number. 
7/9Refund Timeline: Depositors can expect the money to be deposited into their bank accounts within 45 days from the date of application, as assured by Amit Shah. 
8/9Portal Benefits: The portal is expected to benefit around one crore depositors, including 1.78 crore small investors who have up to 30,000 stuck, allowing them to recover their money.  
9/9Refund Amount: Depositors who have deposited 10,000 or more will receive the first payment of up to 10,000. The refund will be initiated to one crore investors.  
