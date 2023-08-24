How can I turn my portfolio into a robust financial plan?2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Currently, your cash and investments total ₹2.2 crore. Out of this, ₹97 lakh is invested in real estate and ₹10 lakh is the car loan outstanding. This leaves you with ₹1.23 crore.
I am 41 years old and work at a PSU bank, earning a gross monthly pay of ₹1.8 lakh. I reside in a company-leased accommodation and receive around ₹30,000 per month in perks. Medical expenses for my family are fully reimbursed. Our monthly expenses total approximately ₹25,000. My financial assets include: bank fixed deposit (FD) of ₹30 lakh, savings account balance of ₹2.5 lakh, balance in US checking account of $65,000, investment in shares and sovereign gold bond worth ₹10 lakh, investment in mutual funds worth ₹21.57 lakh, systematic investment plans (SIPs) of ₹5,000 in SBI Consumption Opportunity, ₹10,000 in SBI Small Cap, ₹2,000 in SBI Magnum Global Fund, ₹1,000 in focused equity), and have ₹16 lakh in public provident fund (PPF) . I own one apartment (possession pending) valued at ₹50 lakh, and another (yielding monthly rental of ₹15,000) valued at ₹65 lakh. I have a home loan of ₹18 lakh and a ₹10 lakh car loan. I have insurance coverage of ₹1 crore with a term plan. How can I invest for a robust financial plan?