Can I draft a will that benefits my family as per my terms?2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
You can draft a will for all your assets. The will should have details of the beneficiaries and details of all assets and investments. The will should then specify the distribution of assets as per your wishes.
I am 54-years-old and live with my wife and son . I own the house we live in as well as the adjacent house in which my mother resides. Additionally, I have investments in PPF (public provident fund) account, and various other assets. I am planning to write a will with my wife as the sole beneficiary. In case she predeceases me, I want the assets to go to my son. I want my mother to retain the flat till her demise, whereupon my son should get custody of that house. How do I accomplish all this with a will?