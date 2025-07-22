Credit card annual fees: Should you avoid them or embrace them?

An annual fee is a yearly cost that credit card companies charge simply for the privilege of issuing a card. This fee is automatically charged in your anniversary month each year and is typically ₹499 to ₹5,000 (or more for premium cards).

While an annual fee may be seen as a nuisance to be avoided, if you use your card wisely, the fee can help you access various benefits that could lead to net savings.

What does an annual fee cover? In exchange for the annual fee, you will earn significant services and privileges in addition to the plastic:

Rewards programs and accelerated points on eligible purchases.

Access to both domestic and foreign airport lounges.

Movie tickets, shopping and travel vouchers and concierge service.

Insurance benefits including fraud protection, travel insurance, and purchase guarantee.

Exclusive or unlimited bonuses, such as milestone bonuses. For frequent travellers and high spenders, premium cards are a good investment, as those providers will charge higher fees to subsidise these luxuries.

Is it worth paying an annual fee on a credit card? When it does make sense,

You maximise the bonus and ticket incentives to offset the cost. You take advantage of lounge access and travel insurance benefits because you travel regularly. You use the additional benefits such as shopping and concierge services. You can earn milestone credits for example earning ₹ 5,000 on ₹ 3 lakh spent in a 12-month period.

When it does not,

You only use the card occasionally and your purchases do not fit into a category that has any bonus reward and incentive. When you have very low usage and spent cost that exceeds the potential value of the benefits. Perform a simple cost-benefit analysis by calculating the benefits and incentives that you expect, less the cost, and see if you have a positive return on investment. Can you avoid paying a credit card annual fee? Yes, there are several ways to escape paying the annual fee, but always check your bank for waiver and fee rules, as these will vary by bank and credit card level.

Waiving the first-year fee: Typically issuers will waive the fee during the first 12 months.

Typically issuers will waive the fee during the first 12 months. Based on spending: Set the annual fee to be waived based once you hit a minimum annual spend level and let the bank waive the fee.

Set the annual fee to be waived based once you hit a minimum annual spend level and let the bank waive the fee. Negotiating with the bank: Call customer service and negotiate your fee based on significantly higher annual spend or competitive offers. What happens after you pay the annual fee? Benefits are automatically renewed, may include reward multipliers and milestone bonuses. You have an extra year to enjoy the lounge and concierge services. If the fee is not fully utilised it will become a sunk cost, and so be sure to look at your utilisation before the next cycle.

In conclusion, an annual fee may shape which credit card you choose. Just make sure that it's worth the benefits before you sign up or pay for it! A well-utilised paid credit card is more than just an item; it's a strong financial tool that fits with your financial aspirations and lifestyle.

