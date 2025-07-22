Credit card annual fees: Should you avoid them or embrace them?

An annual fee is a yearly cost that credit card companies charge simply for the privilege of issuing a card. This fee is automatically charged in your anniversary month each year and is typically ₹499 to ₹5,000 (or more for premium cards).
While an annual fee may be seen as a nuisance to be avoided, if you use your card wisely, the fee can help you access various benefits that could lead to net savings.
In exchange for the annual fee, you will earn significant services and privileges in addition to the plastic:
For frequent travellers and high spenders, premium cards are a good investment, as those providers will charge higher fees to subsidise these luxuries.
When it does make sense,
When it does not,
Yes, there are several ways to escape paying the annual fee, but always check your bank for waiver and fee rules, as these will vary by bank and credit card level.
In conclusion, an annual fee may shape which credit card you choose. Just make sure that it's worth the benefits before you sign up or pay for it! A well-utilised paid credit card is more than just an item; it's a strong financial tool that fits with your financial aspirations and lifestyle.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.