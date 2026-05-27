Credit Card APR explained: How annual percentage rate works and why it matters for users

High credit card annual percentage rate (APR) charges can quietly increase debt and monthly expenses. Understanding the concept behind APR can help credit card users manage repayments wisely and avoid costly interest charges.

Shivam Shukla
Updated27 May 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Understanding credit card APR can help users avoid high-interest charges and manage credit card debt responsibly.
Understanding credit card APR can help users avoid high-interest charges and manage credit card debt responsibly.

The annual percentage rate (APR) is one of the most crucial terms every credit card user should understand. It represents the annual interest charged on unpaid credit card balances.

Understanding this concept can help credit card users avoid unnecessary debt and manage finances prudently. It can also help improve understanding of credit cards as borrowing tools.

Most lending institutions calculate APR on the outstanding balance if the full bill amount is not paid before the due date. While APR is expressed annually, interest is generally charged daily or monthly on the unpaid amounts.

Do note, credit card interest rates generally range from about 30% to 48% annually, though some cards may charge lower or higher rates depending on the issuer, card variant, credit profile, and repayment behaviour.

Credit card interest rates

Bank NameMonthly Percentage Rate (%)Annual Percentage Rate (%)
HDFC BankUp to 3.40% Up to 40.8%
SBIUp to 3.75% Up to 45%
Axis BankUp to 4.90% Up to 55.55%
IndusInd BankUp to 3.95% Up to 47.40%
Kotak Mahindra BankUp to 3.75% Up to 45%

Source: Bankbazaar, data as of 27 May 2026

How does APR work?

This concept is simple: if you repay your total credit card bill on time, banks generally offer an interest-free grace period. Still, if you only clear the ‘minimum balance due’, interest starts accumulating on the remaining balance.

Standard formula used by banks and financial institutions

Credit Card Interest = Daily Interest Rate × Average
Daily Balance × Number of Days

Furthermore, to calculate the daily rate, the APR is divided by 365 days. For example, if your card has an APR of 42% annually, the daily interest rate is approximately 0.115%.

Also Read | Credit card fees and charges: Here are top things to watch for to manage credit

Types of APR on credit cards

Let us now take a look at the different types of APRs charged by issuing financial institutions on credit cards.

Type of APR

Meaning

Common Usage

Purchase APRThis is the interest charged on normal and regular purchasesFor online and retail purchasing of products and services
Cash Advance APRThis is a higher interest segment charged on ATM cash debits through a credit cardEmergency cash usage needs
Introductory APRThis is a promotional, low interest offering, for a limited period.In case of new card offers, promotions and balance transfers
Penalty APRIn case of delays in payments, this accounts for additional interest charges that are imposed. In case of missed or delayed payments

Tips to reduce APR charges

  • Make sure you clear your full bill amount before the due date.
  • Strictly avoid withdrawing cash using a credit card.
  • Be responsible towards your finances and day-to-day credit card usage.
  • Focus on maintaining a clear credit profile and a high credit score.
  • Try to convert a large purchase into manageable EMIs when the facility is available.
  • Compare credit cards, understand their features and resolve doubts before applying.

Also Read | Using credit card to buy property abroad? Here’s why you may attract ED scrutiny

In short, APR can directly affect the total borrowing cost of a credit card. This important aspect makes it essential for all current and future credit card holders to understand the concept clearly, so that credit card debt can be managed effectively. On-time debt repayments, responsible use, and choosing the right card can help users save money and maintain financial stability.

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