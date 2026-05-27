Credit Card APR explained: How annual percentage rate works and why it matters for users

The annual percentage rate (APR) is one of the most crucial terms every credit card user should understand. It represents the annual interest charged on unpaid credit card balances.

Understanding this concept can help credit card users avoid unnecessary debt and manage finances prudently. It can also help improve understanding of credit cards as borrowing tools.

Most lending institutions calculate APR on the outstanding balance if the full bill amount is not paid before the due date. While APR is expressed annually, interest is generally charged daily or monthly on the unpaid amounts.

Do note, credit card interest rates generally range from about 30% to 48% annually, though some cards may charge lower or higher rates depending on the issuer, card variant, credit profile, and repayment behaviour.

Credit card interest rates

Bank Name Monthly Percentage Rate (%) Annual Percentage Rate (%) HDFC Bank Up to 3.40% Up to 40.8% SBI Up to 3.75% Up to 45% Axis Bank Up to 4.90% Up to 55.55% IndusInd Bank Up to 3.95% Up to 47.40% Kotak Mahindra Bank Up to 3.75% Up to 45%

Source: Bankbazaar, data as of 27 May 2026

How does APR work? This concept is simple: if you repay your total credit card bill on time, banks generally offer an interest-free grace period. Still, if you only clear the ‘minimum balance due’, interest starts accumulating on the remaining balance.



Standard formula used by banks and financial institutions Credit Card Interest = Daily Interest Rate × Average

Daily Balance × Number of Days

Furthermore, to calculate the daily rate, the APR is divided by 365 days. For example, if your card has an APR of 42% annually, the daily interest rate is approximately 0.115%.

Also Read | Credit card fees and charges: Here are top things to watch for to manage credit

Types of APR on credit cards Let us now take a look at the different types of APRs charged by issuing financial institutions on credit cards.

Type of APR Meaning Common Usage Purchase APR This is the interest charged on normal and regular purchases For online and retail purchasing of products and services Cash Advance APR This is a higher interest segment charged on ATM cash debits through a credit card Emergency cash usage needs Introductory APR This is a promotional, low interest offering, for a limited period. In case of new card offers, promotions and balance transfers Penalty APR In case of delays in payments, this accounts for additional interest charges that are imposed. In case of missed or delayed payments

Tips to reduce APR charges Make sure you clear your full bill amount before the due date.

Strictly avoid withdrawing cash using a credit card.

Be responsible towards your finances and day-to-day credit card usage.

Focus on maintaining a clear credit profile and a high credit score.

Try to convert a large purchase into manageable EMIs when the facility is available.

Compare credit cards, understand their features and resolve doubts before applying.

In short, APR can directly affect the total borrowing cost of a credit card. This important aspect makes it essential for all current and future credit card holders to understand the concept clearly, so that credit card debt can be managed effectively. On-time debt repayments, responsible use, and choosing the right card can help users save money and maintain financial stability.