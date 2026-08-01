Credit card balance transfers affect your credit score, experts say; here's what borrowers should know

A credit card balance transfer can be a meaningful way for day-to-day users to reduce applicable interest costs and manage debt effectively. All it takes is proper planning and an understanding of the fundamentals of credit card use.

Still, what must not be ignored is that a balance transfer comes with consequences for an individual's credit score and overall credit profile. Given that transferring outstanding dues to a card offering lowers interest or promotional rates may provide much-needed temporary relief, the eventual impact on your credit profile depends largely on how you manage your finances after the completion of the transfer.

This is because a credit card balance transfer generally results in a hard check, i.e., a hard inquiry on an individual's credit profile. Such an inquiry can also temporarily lower an individual's credit score and average credit age.

Why balance transfers can temporarily impact your credit score Anand Agrawal, Co-founder of FixMyScore & Credgenics, explains this important point in detail, stating, “A balance transfer is not neutral for your credit score; it is a trade-off. It generates a hard inquiry and a new account, which can briefly lower your score and average credit age, while also resetting your utilisation ratio, the second most significant factor after payment history. The greater risk, however, lies in behaviour rather than calculations: many transfer their balance, feel a sense of relief, and subsequently run up the original card again. When managed correctly, it functions as a reset, not a permanent solution.”

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Lenders also view repeated balance transfers with caution, as they may indicate underlying repayment stress and financial management difficulties rather than prudent financial planning.

Rohit Mahajan, Founder & CEO, plutos ONE, adds to this aspect, explaining, "India presently has more than 12 crore credit cards in use and spends on the credit cards collectively go into over ₹2 lakh crore per month, which has made responsible credit management more crucial than ever. Credit card balance transfers should NOT be considered as a financial planning tool. It can, for a time, lower the interest load, but it can also be a warning to a creditor that a borrower is having difficulty with their other debts. Repetitive balance transfers are a point of interest for lenders when they appraise prospective loans, as it might suggest that the applicant is in financial trouble or is really not disciplined."

Responsible repayment matters more than the balance transfer itself He further added, “While a balance transfer may help lower your credit utilisation and help pay off your debt in an orderly fashion, it's important to have a repayment plan in place to benefit from using a balance transfer. Just paying one debt with another is not a viable solution if the debtor will not stop spending the money. One important goal should be developing good banking habits: pay creditors in full and on time, don't revolve debt, within your means. With a balance transfer, it isn't supposed to be done to postpone the question; it is supposed to assist you in permanently getting rid of your debt.”

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In summary, a balance transfer should be the best option for debt management. This should not be taken as a long-term financial strategy. It is also not prudent to rely on it recklessly.