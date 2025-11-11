Credit card cash advance: Meaning, benefits, and drawbacks you should know

In the nation’s rapidly evolving economy, many credit card holders turn to cash advances when faced with sudden liquidity problems. Still, before you swipe your credit card at an ATM, it is critical for you to understand the basic concept behind this feature, its pros and cons, along with several factors you must keep in mind before proceeding with a cash advance.
Manish Shara, Co-founder and CEO, ZET, says, “A cash advance allows cardholders to withdraw cash using their credit card, offering quick access to funds when needed. While it provides instant liquidity, it’s also one of the costliest forms of credit. Unlike regular transactions, there’s no interest-free period, and hefty fees begin to accrue immediately. For many first-time credit users, this distinction isn’t always clear. Strengthening financial awareness around such features is essential to building responsible credit behaviour and long-term financial confidence.”
Furthermore, the withdrawn amount is deducted from your credit limit, but comes with:
A cash advance can be a quick fix, but it should not become a financial habit. One should use it only for genuine emergencies and repay promptly to avoid compounding of interest. For meeting planned expenses, one should proceed with a personal loan or BNPL options after conducting proper due diligence and consulting with a certified financial advisor. These options are more credit-friendly and affordable.
