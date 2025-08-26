Credit card chargebacks explained: How they work and when to file one

Credit card chargebacks offer a safety net for consumers, allowing disputes on billing errors, fraud, or faulty purchases while ensuring secure transactions and financial protection through issuing banks.

Shivam Shukla
Published26 Aug 2025, 04:04 PM IST
A chargeback is a consumer protection mechanism that permits credit cardholders in the country to reverse a transaction when something goes wrong or is not as planned while making purchases.

This mechanism permits customers to dispute a credit card charge and request a refund through their credit card issuer, ensuring a protective layer, i.e., safeguard against financial fraud, mistakes, errors, or unsatisfactory transactions.

How chargebacks work and their purpose

When a credit card holder files a chargeback, the issuing financial institution investigates the claim and temporarily credits the disputed amount back to the cardholder's account. The primary banking institution then reaches out to the merchant to review the transaction details.

Upon reviewing and cross-checking if the chargeback is approved and is found to be legitimate, then the refund is made permanent. Furthermore, if the chargeback is rejected, then the cardholder's account is debited again.

Chargebacks serve as a vital tool to address

  1. Fraudulent transactions made without the consent of the cardholder.
  2. Rectification of duplicate charges or incorrect billing.
  3. Builds trust between the credit card users and the issuing financial institution.
  4. Failure to deliver services or goods paid for.
  5. Receipt of faulty, broken, damaged, or misrepresented products.

When should you use a chargeback?

Consumers should consider initiating a chargeback in cases such as:

  • If you come across unfamiliar transactions on your credit card bill.
  • Encounter billing omissions and mistakes that the seller has not rectified.
  • Receiving an item or service entirely different from the one promised by the seller.
  • Receiving products that are faulty, damaged, or not according to the one advertised.
  • Instances of unauthorised recurring payments, such as unexpected subscription renewals or continued billing after cancellation.
  • Technical issues and glitches during payment processing. Such issues can result in wrong information on the credit card statement and can also damage credit scores.

Furthermore, chargeback process timelines can vary. Still, it must be initiated within 60 to 120 days of the initial transaction, depending on the pre-defined card network and bank policies.

Important considerations

Before filing a chargeback, cardholders should first try reaching out to the merchant. Such an approach can help in directly resolving the problem and provide a rapid resolution.

Chargebacks should be looked at as a last resort when merchant resolution attempts fail and no proper solution is reached amicably. Do keep in mind that misuse of chargebacks can result in penalties by financial institutions and can even impact credit card services and privileges.

