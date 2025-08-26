Credit card chargebacks explained: How they work and when to file one

A chargeback is a consumer protection mechanism that permits credit cardholders in the country to reverse a transaction when something goes wrong or is not as planned while making purchases.
This mechanism permits customers to dispute a credit card charge and request a refund through their credit card issuer, ensuring a protective layer, i.e., safeguard against financial fraud, mistakes, errors, or unsatisfactory transactions.
When a credit card holder files a chargeback, the issuing financial institution investigates the claim and temporarily credits the disputed amount back to the cardholder's account. The primary banking institution then reaches out to the merchant to review the transaction details.
Upon reviewing and cross-checking if the chargeback is approved and is found to be legitimate, then the refund is made permanent. Furthermore, if the chargeback is rejected, then the cardholder's account is debited again.
Consumers should consider initiating a chargeback in cases such as:
Furthermore, chargeback process timelines can vary. Still, it must be initiated within 60 to 120 days of the initial transaction, depending on the pre-defined card network and bank policies.
Before filing a chargeback, cardholders should first try reaching out to the merchant. Such an approach can help in directly resolving the problem and provide a rapid resolution.
Chargebacks should be looked at as a last resort when merchant resolution attempts fail and no proper solution is reached amicably. Do keep in mind that misuse of chargebacks can result in penalties by financial institutions and can even impact credit card services and privileges.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
