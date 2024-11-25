The digitisation of credit cards has led to innovations like chatbots, which use AI to assist users with queries and payments. These digital assistants provide an interactive experience and can direct users to customer service if needed.

With the rapid progress of digitisation, credit cards have evolved significantly. Recent advancements in the credit card space include features like contactless payments, virtual cards, and mobile wallets. One such innovation is the introduction of chatbots for credit cards. Like other innovations, chatbots aim to simplify and make your payments easier.

What are chatbots? Chatbots are personalised chatboxes created by artificial intelligence (AI) to answer users' queries. They are digital assistants that use natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to understand customer queries and perform tasks.

Functions of a chatbot Interactive Chatbots use automated voice response systems to provide users with an interactive experience. They simulate conversations, offering credit card users a human-like interaction. If the chatbot cannot answer a question, it redirects the user to customer care for additional assistance. Additionally, in some cases, chatbots make verification calls when unusually large transactions are made using a credit card.

2. Answer questionsChatbots make it simpler to access information. The information available online may be overwhelming for some people. Chatbots help to narrow down information available online and help to answer your queries accurately. When you open your credit card issuing website, a chatbox opens mostly at the right-hand corner of the website. You just have to type your question, and the chatbox will answer using AI. This helps reduce the time taken to navigate through the website to find the right information.

3. Payments Few credit card issuers give you the option of making payments through chatbots. It tries to make the payment process simple and accessible to users. It also compiles various offers and helps you choose the perfect one. It avoids the effort to choose the right offer for your transactions.

4. Access to financial products Chatbots help you choose the correct financial tool for your transactions. It also provides instructions on how to apply for credit cards or related transactions. In accordance with your needs, it suggests the best financial tool to make payments.