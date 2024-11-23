Credit Card: Check the key features of HDFC Bank’s Freedom Card

Before you get a credit card, it is important to know its key features. So, if you are planning to apply for HDFC Bank Freedom Card, it is incumbent upon you to know its key features. Here we list out the key features of HDFC Bank Freedom Credit Card.

Key features of HDFC Bank Freedom Card: 1. It enables you to earn 10X cashpoints on your favourite merchants (Big basket, Bookmyshow, OYO, Swiggy and Uber).

2. With this, card users also stand to earn one cashpoint every ₹150 on other spends (excluding fuel, wallet loads). With effect from 1st January 2023, Reward points earned on Grocery transactions will be capped per month to 1,000 reward points.

3. Aside from this, you stand to receive 20 percent discount on partner restaurants via Swiggy Dineout.

4. One also gets dining benefits with Good Food Trail program.

Membership fee: The annual joining fee is ₹500 plus applicable taxes. You can spend ₹50,000 or more in a year, before your credit card renewal date and get your renewal fee waived off.

Additional features of this card: Zero lost Card liability: In the event of losing your HDFC Bank Freedom Credit Card, it is recommended to report it immediately to 24-hour call centre. Customers who travel overseas can reach the bank at 022-61606160.

On reporting the loss immediately, card holders get zero liability on any fraudulent transactions made on your Credit Card.

Interest free credit period: You can avail up to 50 days of interest free period on your HDFC Bank Freedom Credit Card from the date of purchase (subject to the submission of the charge by the Merchant).

Revolving credit: You also get revolving credit on your HDFC Bank Freedom Credit Card at nominal interest rate.

You also get up to 20 percent savings off on all your restaurant bill payments via Swiggy Dineout, (Offer is inclusive of restaurant and swiggy discount). Offer valid only on payments done via Swiggy App.

In order to be eligible for this card, one has to meet the following eligibility criteria:

1. This card is offered for age between 21 and 60 years.

2. The net monthly income should be a minimum of ₹12,000.