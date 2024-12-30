Money
Should you hire a credit card consultant to earn and manage reward points?
Shipra Singh 7 min read 30 Dec 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Summary
- Credit card enthusiasts who have developed expertise in rewards, air miles and hotel loyalty points have turned into full-time consultants to help people maximize the value of credit card spends.
What’s the role of a financial advisor? They assess your finances, understand your future goals and make a plan to help you achieve those goals by investing in the right assets. In a parallel universe of financial products, a set of advisors are doing the same for credit cards.
