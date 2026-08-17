Credit card damaged or not working? Follow these 5 steps to get replacement quickly

A credit card is a vital financial tool that simplifies everyday transactions. When it stops working or is damaged, daily payments can be disrupted, especially when urgent transfers are required.

Replacing a faulty card quickly is essential to ensure uninterrupted payments and protect the holder’s credit score and profile.

Whether the problem lies in the chip, magnetic stripe or the card itself, prompt replacement safeguards account security and preserve access to credit.

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Nicky Sehwani, CBO, InstaMoney, says, “A damaged or non-functional credit card should be reported to the issuer immediately to prevent any potential misuse. Customers should block the card through their banking app or helpline and request a replacement. Until the new card arrives, digital or virtual card options can help ensure continuity in essential transactions.”

Here are several simple steps to replace your credit card.

5 simple steps to replace your credit card 1. Block your credit card immediately In the first step, secure your credit card by using your bank’s mobile banking application, internet banking facility or customer service helpline number to temporarily block or permanently deactivate the damaged credit card.

2. Report issue to concerned authorities After blocking the credit card, inform the issuing financial institution whether the card is physically damaged or simply not working. This will help the issuer in processing the replacement correctly.

3. Request replacement Then, should submit a fresh replacement request through the official banking application, website, helpline or branch, depending on the options offered by your credit card issuer. You should also check on the replacement fee.

4. Track new credit card Once the request is processed, you will be provided a ‘Transaction ID’, which will help you track your credit card. Make sure to note the expected delivery timeline and track the card if tracking is available. Ensure your registered address and contact details are up to date to avoid delays or missed deliveries.

5. Activate and secure the new card After receiving the replacement, check the new credit card for any damage. Then activate it through the issuer’s authorised channel and set or confirm the PIN. Destroy the old credit card securely by cutting through the chip and the card details.

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