Starting from next month, the auto-payment rules are likely to be changed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier stated that recurring transactions using debit cards, credit cards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or other prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) will need additional factor authentication (AFA). A large number of credit and debit card users set auto-payment instructions for a number of services ranging from electricity and gas to music and movie subscriptions, and the new rules threatened to spell chaos for millions of users.