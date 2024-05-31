Credit card debt: Traps to avoid and strategies to pay off faster

Credit card debt can spiral out of control if not managed properly, leading to financial distress. High interest rates, minimum payments, and impulsive spending contribute to growing balances that seem impossible to pay off.

This piece explores common credit card usage traps and effective strategies to pay off debt faster.

Common credit card mistakes

Many card users fall into the trap of making only the minimum payment, which prolongs debt repayment as high interest rates consume most of your payment. Impulsive purchases are another pitfall, as credit cards make it easy to overspend on non-essential items.

Avoid cash advances due to exorbitant fees and higher interest rates compared to regular purchases. Missing payments can significantly damage your credit score and lead to penalty fees, so set up automated reminders or track due dates diligently.

Managing multiple cards can be overwhelming, so consider consolidating your debt or using just one card for essential purchases if managing several cards is difficult.

Settlement options

Credit card debt settlement involves negotiating with creditors to pay off debt for less than the full amount owed, reducing the financial burden. Debt settlement can also lower interest rates, waive fees, stop collection calls, and lead to more manageable payment plans. While it may initially affect credit scores, it ultimately helps in regaining financial control and independence, paving the way for financial recovery and credit rebuilding.

A balance transfer involves moving the outstanding balance of one credit card to another card with a lower interest rate. Several banks offer promotional offers like 0% interest for 60 days on transferred balances, with a small processing fee. This can significantly reduce the interest burden and help pay off debt faster.

A debt consolidation loan involves taking out a single loan to pay off multiple debts. This streamlines your monthly payments into one manageable instalment, often at a lower interest rate than your existing debts. For example, if you have a credit card debt of ₹30,000 at 18% interest, a personal loan of ₹60,000 at 15% interest, and a consumer durable loan of ₹10,000 at 12% interest, taking a consolidation loan of ₹1,00,000 at 11% from a bank can clear all three debts, reducing your interest rate and simplifying financial management.

Negotiating with creditors can involve requesting a lower interest rate, waiving fees, or restructuring debt repayment terms. Creditors may be open to negotiation if they believe it will increase their chances of getting repaid, especially if a borrower is facing financial difficulties.

Becoming debt free

To become debt free, create a strict budget that prioritizes debt repayment. Use the avalanche method to pay off high-interest debts first or the snowball method for small balances. Consider debt consolidation for lower rates and simpler payments. Regularly review and adjust your budget, cut unnecessary expenses, and focus on increasing your income. Stay disciplined and seek professional help if needed to navigate your financial recovery effectively.

Start by creating a realistic budget that prioritizes debt repayment. Cut unnecessary expenses and allocate more funds to paying off your credit card debt. Focus on paying off the card with the highest interest rate first while maintaining minimum payments on others, which reduces the amount of interest paid over time.

Alternatively, you could start by paying off the smallest debt first, gaining momentum as each balance is cleared. Credit counselling services can provide guidance on managing debt and setting up a debt management plan if necessary.

Avoiding common pitfalls and adopting a strategic approach to repayment can dramatically improve your financial health. The key to becoming debt free is persistence and disciplined budgeting.

Raj Khosla is founder and managing director of MyMoneyMantra.com