Credit card debt: Traps to avoid and strategies to pay off faster
Summary
- Making only the minimum payment on credit card keeps you in debt longer and allows high interest rates to consume most of your payment.
- Debt consolidation, balance transfers, and negotiating with creditors can significantly reduce your debt burden and simplify repayment plans.
Credit card debt can spiral out of control if not managed properly, leading to financial distress. High interest rates, minimum payments, and impulsive spending contribute to growing balances that seem impossible to pay off.