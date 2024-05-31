Credit card debt: Traps to avoid and strategies to pay off faster

A debt consolidation loan involves taking out a single loan to pay off multiple debts. This streamlines your monthly payments into one manageable instalment, often at a lower interest rate than your existing debts. For example, if you have a credit card debt of ₹30,000 at 18% interest, a personal loan of ₹60,000 at 15% interest, and a consumer durable loan of ₹10,000 at 12% interest, taking a consolidation loan of ₹1,00,000 at 11% from a bank can clear all three debts, reducing your interest rate and simplifying financial management.