Credit card default: How bank settlements affect your CIBIL score and future loans

Missing credit card payments for an extended period can eventually lead to a default, after which banks may offer a one-time settlement option to recover part of the outstanding dues. While such settlements may provide temporary financial relief to borrowers struggling with repayments, they can leave a long-lasting impact on a person's credit profile and future borrowing ability.
A default notice is usually sent by the credit card issuer after 6 consecutive missed payments, according to a report by Paisabazaar. If you keep missing payment of credit card bills on time, you may be charged with hefty interest charges and end you up becoming a defaulter.
Once your are marked as defaulter, the bank may categorise the account as a non-performing asset (NPA) after a certain period of time and offer a one-time settlement option to recover some of the money. Here's how this could impact a person's future loans and CIBIL score.
If you fail to pay the minimum amount due even after the due date, the account first becomes overdue. A short delay of a few days is typically recorded internally as early delinquency (for example, 5 days past due). If the payment is still not made by the next billing cycle, the amount will move into a a higher delinquency bucket, such as 30 days past due.
As the delay continues, the bank intensifies its recovery efforts through frequent phone calls, SMS reminders and emails. If the dues remain unpaid for more than 90 days, the account will be classified as a NPA as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms. At this particular stage, the concerned lenders may escalate recovery actions, which would involve authorised recovery agents, or issue legal notices, depending on the case.
If the default continues beyond 190 days, that is, over 6 months, your credit card account will be put under the recovery pool. This is the final resolution the issuer can take. Under this scenario, the issuer will declare your account as a NPA, meaning the issuer views your credit card account as a loss. At this point, the issuer may also file a lawsuit against the defaulter or sell their debt to a debt collection agency, according to Paisabazaar.
If you manage to settle your credit card dues under the prescribed process, here’s what happens next:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.