Credit card delivery time: How many days does it really take?

Receiving a credit card in India is easier than ever, especially for pre-approved applicants. The online application process is quick, with regular approvals taking 7 to 15 days, while instant credit cards provide immediate access.

Dakshita Ojha
Published25 Apr 2025, 12:01 PM IST
In the present-day fast-paced digital world, receiving a credit card in India is easier than ever! Being aware of the dates will allow you to have a clear expectation and your financial planning will reflect this whether you are seeking an immediate approval and use of your credit card or you are completing the traditional application process.

Pre-approved credit cards

Banks issue credit cards with instant approvals for qualifying applicants. Generally these cards are available only for pre-approved applicants or applicants with certain qualifications. The process of applying for the cards is simple and generally only an online application, which is only a few steps long. Once approved you can access your card details through a mobile app or online banking and use it for online transactions.​

Standard credit card application process

  • Submitting the application: You can fill out the application online or go to a branch of the bank and provide the necessary paperwork. This includes identification, proof of address, and proof of income. ​
  • Verification: The bank will review your application and examine the supporting paperwork as well as how creditworthy you are.
  • Approval decision: The amount of time it will take for you to get a decision on your application can take a matter of hours to a couple of days.
  • Card delivery: The credit card will be delivered within 7-15 business days after being approved and is the actual credit card.

Factors influencing approval procedure

The following factors may affect how quickly you get your credit card:

  1. Completeness of application: There may be delays due to incorrect or missing information.
  2. Document verification: If your documents are not verified quickly, this may slow down approval times.
  3. Credit history: If you have a good credit score, the application may get approved more quickly.
  4. Internal processes: Every bank has its own processing timelines and procedures that impact total approval time.

Tips for smooth application process

  • Maintain accuracy: Double check all information and documents one last time before submission to make sure everything is correct.
  • Credit score: A good history can help, it helps with speeding up acceptance.
  • Select the right card: Use a credit card that matches your spending habits and income.
  • Use online applications: The most efficient and quickest often is an online application.

In conclusion, the information on the application process and its conditions will determine how long it takes to get a credit card. Regular applications typically take between seven to fifteen working days, but there are applications for 'instant credit card', where you get it instantly without a time delay.

 

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 12:01 PM IST
